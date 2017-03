Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman met on Tuesday in Washington with U.S. Secretary of Defense, Gen. James Mattis. Liberman was received by an honor guard at the Pentagon and the meeting was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

During the meeting, Mattis and Liberman discussed all the security issues shared by Israel and the United States that are on the agenda, and discussed in depth the strategic issues in the Middle East, including Iran, Syria, Lebanon and other issues.