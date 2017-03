23:05 Reported News Briefs Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 'Bring Hamas leaders for "holiday" in Israel' Read more



Col. Erez Viener (res.) on how to return soldiers bodies from Gaza: Number of actions could be taken but these tools not utilized. ► ◄ Last Briefs