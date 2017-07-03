17:51 Reported News Briefs Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 David Duke calls to 'Shut down' Synagogues Read more



The Twitter account of former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke was reinstated a day after it was suspended following a tweet in which he called to “SHUT DOWN a few synagogues.” Duke’s account was suspended on Monday and reinstated hours later, but with all of his followers erased. The suspension followed a tweet on Sunday in which Duke linked to an article in the Israeli daily Haaretz about synagogues serving as sanctuaries for those who might be affected by the Trump administration’s new immigration policies. ► ◄ Last Briefs