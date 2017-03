17:41 Reported News Briefs Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 Iranian rocker who performed in Israel: I’d die for peace Read more



Iranian musician with fatwa for his head says supporters of BDS have it wrong. "Unlike Roger Waters, I'm not going to stay in the U.S. and boycott the people — I come to Israel and sing for the people to make a statement in the heart of the place where I see a problem," Najafi said. "I'm willing to die for peace."