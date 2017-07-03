16:33 Reported News Briefs Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 German court rules Facebook not responsible for incitement Read more



A German court rejected an injunction against Facebook on Tuesday, ruling against a Syrian refugee who had sued the social media giant for failing to remove posts lining him to militant and extremist activity.