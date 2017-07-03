A German court rejected an injunction against Facebook on Tuesday, ruling against a Syrian refugee who had sued the social media giant for failing to remove posts lining him to militant and extremist activity.
|
16:33
Reported
News BriefsAdar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17
German court rules Facebook not responsible for incitement
A German court rejected an injunction against Facebook on Tuesday, ruling against a Syrian refugee who had sued the social media giant for failing to remove posts lining him to militant and extremist activity.
Last Briefs