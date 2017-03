16:12 Reported News Briefs Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 Trump: Obama was 'weak' on Russia Read more



US President Donald Trump slammed his predecessor, Barack Obama, for his 'weakness' in the face of Russian aggression. Trump wrote on his Twitter account: "For eight years Russia "ran over" President Obama, got stronger and stronger, picked-off Crimea and added missiles. Weak!" ► ◄ Last Briefs