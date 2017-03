15:56 Reported News Briefs Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 Azariya prosecutor 'lowly and vindictive' Read more



Elor Azariya's attorney Yoram Sheftel condemns Military Prosecutor for submitting an appeal over Azariya's prison sentence. "This is lowly and vindictive, nasty and mean. It is simply a response to the appeal by Elor itself which if it had not been submitted, this too would not have been submitted," said Sheftel in a Channel 2 interview.