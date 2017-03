15:51 Reported News Briefs Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 Trump praises bill to replace Obamacare Read more



US President Donald Trump expressed his satisfaction at the bill to replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA)which House Republicans unveiled Monday night. Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out for review and negotiation," Trump wrote on his Twitter account. "ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster - is imploding fast." ► ◄ Last Briefs