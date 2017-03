Indictments have been filed against 11 residents of the Al-Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem - eight of them minors - charging them with throwing rocks, firebombs and impromptu explosive devices at the Rachel's Tomb facility between Bethlehem and Jerusalem over the past few months.

The hit-and-flee attacks occurred after the end of the school day. The alleged assailants learned how to make the explosives on the internet, where they saw inciteful material.