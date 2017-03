14:32 Reported News Briefs Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 'It is forbidden to serve in mixed-gender units' Read more



Bet El Yeshiva head Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed calls on the Knesset to nullify the Israel Defense Forces' mixed-gender directive. ► ◄ Last Briefs