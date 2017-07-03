Supreme Court Justice Danzinger to step down next year

Supreme Court Justice Yoram Danziger has informed Chief Justice Miriam Naor and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked that he intends to retire from office at the end of February 2018.

Justice Danziger said "For the last nine and a half years I have been privileged to work alongside dear friends, treat countless exciting and challenging legal issues, and devote my full energy and abilities to my judicial work. My decision to finish my term in a year is due to personal reasons and not for reasons deriving from my work."