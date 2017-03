13:03 Reported News Briefs Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 Rabbis to Shaked, Bennett: They're stealing the IDF Read more



Religious Zionist leaders meet Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked to explain their opposition to the new standing order on mixed-gender units in the Israel Defense Forces.