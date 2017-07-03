MKs break up deliberations of Finance Committee

Members of Knesset Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) and Micky Rosenthal (Zionist Union) submitted a letter to Chairman Moshe Gafni of the Knesset Finance Committee, signed by 10 members of the committee, demanding a halt to hearings on Treasury laws and regulations until the Finance Ministry's budgetary branch comes in line with the procedure established by the Finance Committee to make budgetary transfers.

Treasury bureaucrats have been under fire for arbitrarily blocking transfers. After committee members left the chambers for consultations, Chairman Gafni accepted the request and broke up the meeting. Also canceled was a Wednesday meeting on Treasury regulations.