A unit of the Israel Defense Forces fired a stun grenade at a Gazan who approached it during an operation along the security fence on Tuesday morning.
The Gazan was lightly wounded and taken to hospital.

11:43
Reported
News BriefsAdar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17
Gazan lightly wounded by IDF grenade
