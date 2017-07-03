Mediator appointed between Hadassah, childrens' doctors

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman has appointed Kobi Amsalem, a former Treasury wages director, to mediate between the management of the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital and six doctors from the Oncology Department who have announced their resignations.
