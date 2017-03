In light of numerous construction accidents, often fatal, the Knesset Labor, Welfare and Health Committee announced Tuesday morning that it is establishing a subcommittee on work safety. Chairing the committee will be Member of Knesset Abd Al-Hakim Haj Yahia (Joint Arab List), a construction engineer by profession.

Committee Chairman Eli Elalouf announced that he will be a member of the committee which must hold urgent discussions and make decisions in a short time.