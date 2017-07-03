09:42 Reported News Briefs Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17 'It is about reenergizing Zionism' Former president Richard D. Heideman of B’nai B’rith International was elected the new president of the American Zionist Movement (AZM), the American federation of Zionist groups and organizations, at the AZM Biennial Assembly in New York on Monday. Heideman succeeds Rabbi Vernon Kurtz, of Chicago Heideman said in his inaugural speech, “‘Zionism Forward’ is my vision as AZM President. It is not about redefining Zionism, it is about reenergizing Zionism. He also called for “presenting truth, evidence and proposing solutions” relative to the United States’ upcoming decision whether to extend funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) after its current mandate ends on June 30th. He indicated that UNRWA “has interfered with Israel’s efforts to build a safe and peaceful country for all of the people residing within her borders and her efforts towards regional peace, development and security.”



