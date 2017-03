Leaders of seven regional councils are scheduled to announce on Tuesday that they are joining the Yesh Atid party.

The leaders are Eli Malka of the Golan, Sigal Moran of Bnei-Shim'on, Dr. Ayal Blum of Arava Tichona, Yoram Karin of Emek Hamaayanot, Dr. Matti Harkavi-Tzarfati of Yoav, Doron Shidlov of Brenner and Aryeh Cohen of Megilot Yam Hamelach.