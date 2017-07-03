Police have arrested a gang of Arabs from eastern Jerusalem in connection with five incidents of robbery and serious assault that occurred last week in nearby neighborhoods.
Two of them face a remand hearing Tuesday morning.
E. J'm gang that attacked and robbed Israelis arrested
