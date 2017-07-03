08:20
Reported

News Briefs

  Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17

Bill: More public access to local council meetings

Chairman David Amsalem of Knesset Interior and Environmental Protection Committee has introduced an amendment to municipal regulations that will require local councils to make live telecasts of their meetings and make video recordings and transcripts of the meetings available within two weeks.

The bill would require local councils to admit the public to their meetings. The current law allows the councils to choose between letting people attend and watching the proceedings outside the meeting room via a video link.



Last Briefs