Elkin: Annexation declaration now would be a mistake

Minister Ze'ev Elkin has rejected criticism of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, who said on Monday that annexation of Judea and Samaria would lead to an immediate crisis with the United States.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, Elkin said, "No messages are needed [for us] to understand that the Americans will not be satisfied if we surprise them and put sovereignty into effect on Sunday," but added, "At the same time, if Liberman learns that all dialogue about sovereignty and this goal should be taken out of our arsenal - I think he's wrong."