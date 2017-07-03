Weapons, arms-making machinery, terror money seized

The Israel Defense Forces, Border Guards and Shabak Israel Security Agency carried out raids on factories for making weapons in Judea and Samaria. In Jama'in, next to Ariel, they seized lathes used to make weapons. In Barta'a, which straddles the 1949 Armistice Line near the Israeli Arab city of Umm El-Fahm, they seized a hunting rifle, two handguns, locally made weapons and parts, ammunition and ammunition clips.

In Hevron, forces seized thousands of shekels and dinars which had terrorist sources, according to intelligence information.