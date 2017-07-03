Sde Dov Airport, next to the beach in northern Tel Aviv, has been closed to takeoffs and landings because of coastal fog.
The Civil Aviation Authority says passengers to Eilat are asked to call the airlines.
Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17
Sde Dov Airport closed by fog
