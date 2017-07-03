Trump expects Israel to act 'reasonably' on peace process

U.S. President Donald Trump expects Israel to act "reasonably" regarding the conflict with the Palestinian Authority (PA) and allow the U.S. enough time to hold consultations on the best path toward advancing the peace process, a senior U.S. official told Haaretz late on Monday.

The official’s comments came hours after Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said the U.S. warned Israel against annexation of Judea and Samaria. The American official did not deny Liberman’s remarks but would not confirm them either.