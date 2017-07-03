00:44
Reported

News Briefs

  Adar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17

Basketball: Maccabi Ashdod defeats Hapoel Tel Aviv

The Maccabi Ashdod basketball team defeated Hapoel Tel Aviv by a score of 97-81 on Monday evening.

The victory boosted Ashdod’s place in the standings and it is now just three games behind Maccabi Kiryat Gat.



Last Briefs