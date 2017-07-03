The Maccabi Ashdod basketball team defeated Hapoel Tel Aviv by a score of 97-81 on Monday evening.
The victory boosted Ashdod’s place in the standings and it is now just three games behind Maccabi Kiryat Gat.
|
00:44
Reported
News BriefsAdar 9, 5777 , 07/03/17
Basketball: Maccabi Ashdod defeats Hapoel Tel Aviv
The Maccabi Ashdod basketball team defeated Hapoel Tel Aviv by a score of 97-81 on Monday evening.
The victory boosted Ashdod’s place in the standings and it is now just three games behind Maccabi Kiryat Gat.
Last Briefs