MK Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint List party, on Monday defended naming a street in northern Israel after former Palestinian Authority chairman Yasser Arafat, after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu vowed to remove it.

The Arab Israeli town of Jatt inaugurated Yasser Arafat Street in honor of Arafat, who was responsible for the deaths of many Israelis in terrorist attacks but who is viewed by many Palestinian Arabs as a hero.