The Maccabi Haifa soccer team on Monday evening defeated Beitar Jerusalem by a score of 1-0 in week 36 of the Premier League.
Thanks to the victory, Haifa remains in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.
News BriefsAdar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17
Soccer: Maccabi Haifa defeats Beitar Jerusalem
