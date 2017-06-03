23:42
  Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17

Soccer: Maccabi Haifa defeats Beitar Jerusalem

The Maccabi Haifa soccer team on Monday evening defeated Beitar Jerusalem by a score of 1-0 in week 36 of the Premier League.

Thanks to the victory, Haifa remains in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.



