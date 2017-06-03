Foreign diplomats, media get a head start on Purim

Dozens of diplomats and journalists from around the world attended a costume ball for the upcoming Purim holiday, organized by the Israel Project advocacy organization at the home of European Union Ambassador to Israel Lars Faaborg-Andersen Monday evening.

Wearing a a soldier costume borrowed from the Israeli Opera, Ambassador Faaborg-Andersen said, "This is one of the Israeli holidays that I love the most. because it brings out the best in people, a smile, joy and insanity, which is a good thing from time to time." The contest for the best costume was won by Australian Ambassador to Israel, Dave Sharma, masquerading as a kangaroo.