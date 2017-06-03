No entry for those who call for boycott of Israel

The Knesset has passed the final readings of a bill that would prohibit the granting of a visa or residence permit for foreign citizens calling for a boycott of Israel.

The bill states that the denial can also be based on the person belonging to or working for an organization that knowingly issued a public call to boycott Israel or pledged to participate in such a boycott. It also says that the interior minister will be entitled a visa or permit to such a person, for special reasons to be recorded.