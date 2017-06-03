Tuesday marks the beginning of the March 2017 induction cycle for field units in the Israel Defense Forces. It includes a new mixed-gender battalion as part of the IDF's expanded placement of women in various fighting roles.
News Briefs
March IDF induction includes a new mixed battalion
Tuesday marks the beginning of the March 2017 induction cycle for field units in the Israel Defense Forces. It includes a new mixed-gender battalion as part of the IDF's expanded placement of women in various fighting roles.
