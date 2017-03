The prosecution has offered Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List) a plea bargain, under which he will serve three years in prison for admitting he passed cellular phones and messages to security prisoners, according to Channel 10 Television.

This follows documentation by security cameras of the lawmaker passing envelopes containing phones to a security prisoner at Ketziot Prison in the Negev. Ghattas has not yet replied, but is considering it positively.