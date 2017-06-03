Abie Moses to head terror-victims organization

The incoming Executive Committee of The Representative Organization of Israel’s Terror Victims has appointed Avraham (Abie) Mozes as chairman of the organization, following the premature death of Yehoshua Cohen.

The organization works for the welfare of victims of terrorist attacks and the implementation of their rights from the Bituach Leumi National Insurance Institute. It follows the rehabilitation of its members, meets their specific needs and enhances public and private quality-of-life issues in the social, economic, cultural and spiritual fields. Moses lost his pregnant wife and three of his children were wounded in a 1987 attack.