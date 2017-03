19:51 Reported News Briefs Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Northbound Route 4 congested at Hadasim Junction Northbound Highway 4 was congested at Hadasim Junction due to a tractor-trailer that was disabled in the right lane of traffic. Police advised motorists to take alternate routes.



