Lobby to Liberman: Stop anti-sovereignty campaign

Members of Knesset Yoav Kish (Likud) and Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home), who head the Knesset's Land of Israel Lobby, responded, Monday evening to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's claim about problems with the United States that might be created due to Israeli annexation of Judea and Samaria.

The lawmakers issued a statement that said, "We must stop the campaign of intimidation against sovereignty. There is no occupier in one's own land and therefore it is not "annexation" but the application of sovereignty in our country. The time has come for the next step: We will promote the law of sovereignty in Ma'aleh Adumim and it will get a majority in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation and the Knesset plenum."