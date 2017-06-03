19:19 Reported News Briefs Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Livni: No way for Israel to be an apartheid state Member of Knesset Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) said, Monday evening, "There is no way for Israel to be an apartheid state. This is our struggle, about who we are, what our values are and what our target is."



Speaking in a Hebrew University panel discussion on human-rights law, the former justice minister said, "It is not a question of what the world will say. This is the hour when courts, gatekeepers and politicians are being tested. Instead of using the world as an argument - there must be an internal Israeli dialogue."



► ◄ Last Briefs