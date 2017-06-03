El'ad ordered to implement anti-discrimination ruling

The Jerusalem District Court has ordered the El'ad municipality to implement a judgment issued on the eve of the 5766 (2015-16) school year to place students in girls' schools without ethnic discrimination, according to Kol Yisrael government radio.

The court accepted a request by the No'ar Cahalacha organization and lawyer Yoav Laloum to take action against the El'ad for contempt of court, claiming that the agreed-upon outline has not been implemented in practice, and registration for the current school year was done without the prescribed registration areas. It ordered the municipality to publicize corrective advertisements, stating that for every day that the city does not do so, it must pay a fine of one thousand shekels.