C'tee to IDF: Show you're addressing base pollution

Chairman David Amsalem of the Knesset Interior and Environmental Protection Committee has instructed the Israel Defense Forces to return at the beginning of the next Knesset session and show that it is addressing the problem of military bases that are not connected to proper sewage systems. Such proof is to be in the form of work plans and budgets.

The order followed a committee hearing in which bases in Judea and Samaria were taken to task for causing pollution. The military conceded but accused neighboring communities of contributing to the problem.