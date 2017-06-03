Treasury, Health Ministry promote nursing-home care

Finance and Health Ministers Moshe Kahlon and Yaakov Litzman have instructed Director-General Moshe Bar Tov of the Health Ministry and Budget Director Amir Levi to carry out administrative work to formulate a common outline to streamline and improve the treatment of the elderly population in nursing homes within 30 days.

The outline should provide a response to structural changes in the supply of services in the area. Work will be performed in cooperation and consultation with relevant government agencies as well as with the Bank of Israel, the Prime Minister's Office, health-maintenance organizations and other entities.