On the orders of the district veterinarian the Ministry of Health has destroyed about 140 kilograms of meat, poultry and fish and is joining the Sderot municipality in taking enforcement measures against the Ketzavim butcher shop in Sderot.

Inspectors from the two bodies found meat products, poultry and fish with unknown origins, produced without license in unsanitary condition, not marked properly, and some of them past their expiration date for sale.