PM pushes economic ties with China and India

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu promoted economic ties with China and India on Monday. Speaking to the heads of Israeli missions in the Asia-Pacific region, he said the establishment of a China Division and an India Division at the Foreign Ministry "shows the continuing importance that we place on these two major powers. There is much work to do and there are walls of bureaucracy that must be cracked and this is very, very important."

Netanyahu concluded, "We must continue to tighten these links on the basis of our interest in opening new markets and developing products. A major portion of the world's population is located in the Asia-Pacific region. This is a rising power. We are moving toward a global market economy and a technological revolution."