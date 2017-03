16:30 Reported News Briefs Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Military exercise in the Nahariya area on Tuesday A military exercise is scheduled for Tuesday in the city of Nahariya.



During the exercise, there will be brisk movements of security forces and vehicles, as well as the sound of explosions and the blocking of a number of Nahariya streets. The exercise scheduled to be completed during the evening.



