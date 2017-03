A senior Israeli official says United States officials have sought clarification on the statement of Member of Knesset Miki Zohar on Sunday in an interview with i24 that Israel should annex the Judea and Samaria without giving Palestinian Authority residents the right to vote, according to Israel Defense Forces Radio.

The Israeli official said Trump officials are asking, "With Obama you were good kids and now all of a sudden you go wild with ideas of unilateral annexation?"