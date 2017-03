15:31 Reported News Briefs Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Watch: Army Vet to spend jail time for "vandalizing" the VA Read more



Army veteran Bob Rosebrock Is accused of vandalizing the Veterans Administration by posting a 6-inch flag on its gate. ► ◄ Last Briefs