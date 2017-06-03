Women in Green: Liberman is mistaken and misleading

Heads of Land of Israel activist organization "Women in Green," Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, strongly criticized Defense Minister Liberman's statements against applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

"Minister Liberman is mistaken and is misleading when he says that applying sovereignty will lead to a crisis with the American administration. We don't know who Minister Liberman spoke with but from our sources, it has been clarified that the policy of the Trump administration has not changed. Only yesterday, a congressional delegation arrived to organize the moving of the Embassy.

"Our sources in Congress continue to say that Israel must consolidate its policy, and that that policy will be honored by the American administration and the White House. The Trump administration does not intend to force plans on Israel."