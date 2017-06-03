Hotovely: Liberman's scares are extraneous

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely reacted to Defense Minister Liberman's statements according to which applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria will lead to a crisis with the Trump administration.

"Minister Liberman is trying to dictate a reality that has not yet been created in Washington. The political dialogue with the Americans has not yet begun, the current administration has still not solidified its strategic plan for the region. The American administration is open to new political thinking and all options are still on the table. These extraneous scares are causing damage to the Israeli freedom of action," she said.