Kish and Smotrich: Liberman needs to stop scare tactics

MKs Yoav Kish (Likud) and Betzalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) reacted to the words of Defense Minister Liberman, according to which applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria will lead to a crisis with the Trump administration.

"[He] needs to stop the scare campaign against sovereignty. A nation cannot conquer its own land, therefore we're not talking about 'annexation,' but [merely] applying sovereignty in our land. We will continue in the way of the Zionist leaders who began to apply sovereignty over the reaches of our land in 1948, 1967, and 1981.

"The time has come for the next step: we will advance the law of sovereignty in Maale Adumim, and it will merit a majority both in the Ministerial Committee and in the Knesset."