11:24 Reported News Briefs Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 He had the law canceled and donated a kidney Read more



In special Arutz Sheva interview, Stephen Colman tells how he changed London's law and about the 'moment you realize you've saved a life.' ► ◄ Last Briefs