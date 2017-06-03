A man from one of the communities in the Binyamin region is suspected of spreading on the internet a picture of Supreme Court President Miriam Naor in an SS uniform.
He will be brought today for an extension of his arrest.
10:49
Reported
News BriefsAdar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17
Binyamin man arrested for picture of Naor in SS garb
