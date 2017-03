Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) related to the petition to the Supreme Court against the Regulation Law and the refusal of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to represent the government and defend the Law.

"Atty. Harel Arnon will represent the government in the Supreme Court [regarding] the Regulation Law. There is no legal prohibition against this, he is a most fitting person for this task, professional in the field and a talented litigator."