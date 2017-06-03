Parole board to decide whether to release Rabbi Berland

The parole board is to deliberate this morning on a recommendation to release Rabbi Eliezer Berland from prison due to his medical condition. The board accepted the request of the prosecution for some of the complainants against the Rabbi to allow them to express themselves during the deliberations.

Rabbi Berland, sentenced to 18 months in jail, is supposed to be released in September, and in recent months underwent two operations. The doctor of the prison service brought up the request that the board hold a meeting on the matter of early release.